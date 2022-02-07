California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

