Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of THX opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.87 million and a P/E ratio of -19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.24. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.31).

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

