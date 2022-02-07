Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Target Price to GBX 185

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

