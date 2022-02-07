Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 732,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $564,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,517,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $54.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.