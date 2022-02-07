Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 3.36% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,461,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

