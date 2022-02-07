Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

