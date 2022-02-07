Capital Product Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $299.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

