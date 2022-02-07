Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cargotec from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of CYJBF stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.