Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

