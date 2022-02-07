Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

