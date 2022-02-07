Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

