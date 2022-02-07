Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.