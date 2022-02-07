Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Has $457.22 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 11.0% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $457,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $7,109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

