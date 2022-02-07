Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CELU stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.