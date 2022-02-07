Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 225 ($3.03) on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market cap of £396.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.