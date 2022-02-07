Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 225 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.56. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.19). The stock has a market cap of £396.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

