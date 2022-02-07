Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 225 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.56. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.19). The stock has a market cap of £396.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

