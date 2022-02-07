CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $773.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €119.64 and its 200-day moving average is €122.22. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a 52-week high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

