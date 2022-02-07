CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

