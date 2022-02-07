CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

GIB opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

