CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

