Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $335.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

