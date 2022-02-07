Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

