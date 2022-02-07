Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Chimera Investment worth $58,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

