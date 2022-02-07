Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $80.38 million and $618,228.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

