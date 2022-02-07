Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,597.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,757.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.07.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

