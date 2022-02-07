Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $9.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 billion and the highest is $10.43 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

NYSE CB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,022. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

