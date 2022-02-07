Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

