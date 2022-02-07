Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.48 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

