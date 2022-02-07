Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 33,079 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 33.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.1% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,131,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,990,000 after buying an additional 255,459 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

