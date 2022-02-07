Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,759 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.