Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $291,759,000 after buying an additional 163,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $596,669,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.