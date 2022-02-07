Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $528,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.