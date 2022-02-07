Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,320,377. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $470.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.13. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

