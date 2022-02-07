Citigroup Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

