Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Novanta by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novanta by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.53. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

