Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Caleres worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Caleres by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

