Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.