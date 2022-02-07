Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.80. 265,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

