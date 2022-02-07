Citigroup Inc. Purchases 60,020 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 724.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of FLEX LNG worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $5,851,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNG opened at $20.71 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

