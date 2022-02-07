Citigroup Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Visteon by 221,200.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $142.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

