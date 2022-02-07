Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $95,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

GS traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $366.88. 44,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.48 and its 200-day moving average is $391.59. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.50 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

