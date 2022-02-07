Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 2.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.39% of KLA worth $199,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,796. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.