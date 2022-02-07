Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $7.63 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

