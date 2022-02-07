Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. 329,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,055,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

