Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 892 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.17. 10,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.05. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

