Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,829 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $70,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

