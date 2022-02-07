Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,077 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair worth $30,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

