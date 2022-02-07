Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 71,332 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $89,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

