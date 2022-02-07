Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $149.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,355 shares of company stock valued at $91,666,494. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

