Codex Capital L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $448.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

