Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

FISV stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.99. 23,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.